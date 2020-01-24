HealthEquity (HQY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

HealthEquity (HQY) closed the most recent trading day at $70.58, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of services for managing health care accounts had lost 4.83% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3% in that time.

HQY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, HQY is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $193.62 million, up 155.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $524.10 million, which would represent changes of +26.05% and +82.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HQY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. HQY currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HQY has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.71 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.16.

It is also worth noting that HQY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

