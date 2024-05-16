HealthEquity (HQY) Closes Conduent's BenefitWallet Acquisition

HealthEquity HQY recently announced the completion of the acquisition of Conduent’s BenefitWallet Health Savings Account (HSA) portfolio.

In September 2023, HealthEquity entered into an agreement to acquire the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio from Conduent Business Services, LLC

Price Performance

In the past six months, HQY shares have gained 12.7% compared with the industry’s rise of 13.0%. The S&P 500 has gained 17.7% in the same time frame.



More on the Agreement

The acquisition agreement contemplated a purchase price of approximately $425 million for the transition of all BenefitWallet HSA accounts, including approximately 665,000 customer accounts and their approximately $2.7 billion of HSA assets to HealthEquity.

Acquisition Benefits to HealthEquity

HealthEquity is the largest HSA administrator in the United States, with more than 8.7 million HSA accounts as of Jan 31, 2024. The total assets of its HSA accounts are worth approximately $25.2 billion for the same period. As of June 2023, the company had a market share of 20% in the HSA category.

HQY derives revenues primarily from the services that it provides to make beneficial healthcare savings and spending decisions. Customers who invest in mutual funds through the company are also charged fees for assistance in increasing their HSA assets. HSA assets held by its depository partners generate custodial revenues for it as well.

The acquisition of BenefitWallet implies a significant boost to the service revenues of HealthEquity with an increase in the number of customer accounts. Moreover, Conduent’s HSA assets should lead to higher fees and custodial revenues.

The addition of Conduent’s portfolio enhances HQY’s focus on building its HSA business. The company has increased its market share from 4% to 20% in the last 12 years, which should further increase now, after the completion of the deal with Conduent.

Notable Developments

HealthEquity is expected to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jun 3, 2024.

In March 2024, HealthEquity reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The company witnessed solid top-line and bottom-line performances in the fiscal fourth quarter. The top line benefited from robust contributions from all its revenue sources. Solid growth in HSAs also bolstered the top line.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, HealthEquity reiterated its revenue outlook and initiated its earnings per share (EPS) projections for fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2025, revenues are continued to be projected between $1.14 billion and $1.16 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.79-$2.96.

