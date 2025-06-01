HEALTHEQUITY Earnings Preview: Recent $HQY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HEALTHEQUITY ($HQY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $325,876,409 and earnings of $0.82 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HQY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HEALTHEQUITY Insider Trading Activity

HEALTHEQUITY insiders have traded $HQY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART B. PARKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,417,900 .

. ROBERT W SELANDER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,750 shares for an estimated $1,924,299 .

. MICHAEL HENRY FIORE (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 8,881 shares for an estimated $695,045

DEBRA CHARLOTTE MCCOWAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $477,800

ELIMELECH ROSNER (EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,869 shares for an estimated $278,635

HEALTHEQUITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of HEALTHEQUITY stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HEALTHEQUITY Government Contracts

We have seen $18,743,819 of award payments to $HQY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HEALTHEQUITY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HQY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

HEALTHEQUITY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HQY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

HEALTHEQUITY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HQY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HQY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Alexander Paris from Barrington set a target price of $112.0 on 12/10/2024

