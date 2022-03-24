HealthEquity Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HQY

In trading on Thursday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.04, changing hands as high as $63.26 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HQY's low point in its 52 week range is $36.805 per share, with $84.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.03.

