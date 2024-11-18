HealthCo REIT’s Active Buy-Back Signals Confidence

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.
HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT is actively engaging in an on-market buy-back program, with a recent update indicating the acquisition of 190,638 securities in a single day. This move highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and could signal confidence in its financial health.
