HealthCo REIT’s Active Buy-Back Signals Confidence

November 18, 2024 — 05:34 pm EST

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT is actively engaging in an on-market buy-back program, with a recent update indicating the acquisition of 190,638 securities in a single day. This move highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and could signal confidence in its financial health.

