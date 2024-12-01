HealthCo REIT Updates on Strategic Unit Buy-Back

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 146,193 ordinary units bought back on the previous day. This strategic move aims to consolidate equity and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

