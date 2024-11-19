HealthCo REIT Updates on Strategic Unit Buy-Back

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 194,758 ordinary units repurchased on the previous day, bringing the cumulative total to over 10 million units. This strategic move is likely aimed at boosting shareholder value and enhancing the company’s financial performance.

For further insights into AU:HCW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.