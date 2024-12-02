HealthCo REIT Updates on Stock Buy-Back Progress

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.
HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 153,174 ordinary units bought back on the previous day, bringing the cumulative total to over 11.8 million units. This strategic move aims to optimize the capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
