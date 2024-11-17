HealthCo REIT Updates on Stock Buy-Back Program

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.
HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced a daily update on their ongoing buy-back program. The company repurchased 204,500 ordinary units on the previous day, adding to a total of 9,727,961 securities bought back so far. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and enhance shareholder value.
