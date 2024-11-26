HealthCo REIT Updates Investors on Buy-back Progress

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 196,000 ordinary units on the previous day, adding to a total of over 11.3 million securities bought back so far. This move reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure. Investors may find this buy-back activity indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

