HealthCo REIT Strengthens Position with Active Buy-back

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT is actively engaging in an on-market buy-back of its ordinary units, with a total of 140,600 securities repurchased on the most recent day. This strategic move signifies the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and may attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the healthcare and wellness sector.

