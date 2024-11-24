HealthCo REIT Enhances Value with Daily Buy-Back

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary units, with 232,500 securities repurchased on the previous day. This move is part of an ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in circulation. Investors interested in HealthCo’s market performance should monitor these buy-back activities for potential impacts on stock value.

