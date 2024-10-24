HealthCo REIT Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, acquiring 142,171 ordinary units, adding to the total of over 7.7 million units already bought back. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially increasing earnings per share. Investors watching the healthcare sector may find this buy-back activity an interesting development.

For further insights into AU:HCW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.