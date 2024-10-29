HealthCo REIT Continues Strategic Buy-Back of Units

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an ongoing on-market buy-back program, repurchasing 234,000 ordinary units on the previous day, adding to a total of 7,968,312 units bought back so far. This move is likely aimed at bolstering shareholder value and indicates a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital structure.

