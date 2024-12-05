HealthCo REIT Continues Strategic Buy-Back Program

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced a daily update on their ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 270,850 ordinary units repurchased on the most recent day. This strategic move is part of their broader effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure, reflecting a proactive approach in the current market landscape.

