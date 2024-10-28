HealthCo REIT Continues Strategic Buy-Back Program

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that it bought back 76,784 ordinary units on the previous day, adding to a total of 7,891,528 units bought back so far. This move is part of a strategic effort to bolster shareholder value and optimize the capital structure.

