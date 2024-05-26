News & Insights

HealthCo REIT Continues Market Buy-Back Strategy

May 26, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an on-market buy-back of their fully paid ordinary units, with a total of 314,000 units repurchased on the previous day, adding to the 2,036,000 units bought back before then. The update, dated May 27, 2024, is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to reacquire shares from the market.

