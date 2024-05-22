News & Insights

Stocks

HealthCo REIT Continues Aggressive Buy-Back Strategy

May 22, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their daily stock buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 228,500 ordinary units fully paid on the previous day, adding to a total of 1,691,500 securities bought back to date. This move demonstrates the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into AU:HCW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.