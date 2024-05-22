HealthCo REIT Continues Aggressive Buy-Back Strategy

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their daily stock buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 228,500 ordinary units fully paid on the previous day, adding to a total of 1,691,500 securities bought back to date. This move demonstrates the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

