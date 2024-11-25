HealthCo REIT Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT continues its strategic initiative to buy back shares, with 427,000 ordinary units repurchased in the latest update. This move is part of their ongoing effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure, signaling confidence in the company’s financial health.

