HealthCo REIT Announces Strategic Buy-Back Update

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, acquiring an additional 101,945 ordinary units. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value in the competitive healthcare sector. Investors may view the buy-back as a signal of confidence in the REIT’s financial health and future growth prospects.

