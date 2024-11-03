News & Insights

HealthCo REIT Announces Strategic Buy-Back Update

November 03, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, acquiring an additional 101,945 ordinary units. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value in the competitive healthcare sector. Investors may view the buy-back as a signal of confidence in the REIT’s financial health and future growth prospects.

