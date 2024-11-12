HealthCo REIT Announces Ongoing Buy-Back Strategy

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an ongoing buy-back of its ordinary units, acquiring a total of 9,453,602 securities so far. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors in the stock market might find this buy-back activity a signal of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

