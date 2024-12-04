HealthCo REIT Advances with Stock Buy-Back Plan

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.
HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with a recent purchase of 190,000 ordinary units. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in circulation. Investors may view this as a positive sign of the company’s confidence in its financial prospects.
