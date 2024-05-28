HealthCo Continues Stock Buy-Back Program

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program. As of the latest report, they have reacquired a total of 2,520,000 ordinary units, with 136,576 units bought back just on the previous day. The buy-back program is part of the company’s strategy to manage their capital and enhance shareholder value.

