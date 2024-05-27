HealthCo Continues Share Buy-Back Initiative

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, having repurchased 170,000 ordinary units the previous day, adding to a total of 2,350,000 units bought back to date. This move, part of their on-market buy-back plan, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage their capital effectively. Investors are keeping a close watch on HCW’s stock activity following this latest buy-back notification.

