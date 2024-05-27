News & Insights

Stocks

HealthCo Continues Share Buy-Back Initiative

May 27, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, having repurchased 170,000 ordinary units the previous day, adding to a total of 2,350,000 units bought back to date. This move, part of their on-market buy-back plan, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage their capital effectively. Investors are keeping a close watch on HCW’s stock activity following this latest buy-back notification.

For further insights into AU:HCW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.