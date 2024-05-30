HealthCo Continues Aggressive Share Buy-back

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, with a total of 2,776,076 ordinary units repurchased before the previous day and an additional 202,924 units bought back on the previous day. The buy-back is part of their strategy to return value to shareholders and is conducted on-market, as detailed in their latest announcement to the ASX.

