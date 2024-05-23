HealthCo Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 116,000 ordinary units on the previous day, adding to the 1,920,000 securities already bought back. The buy-back is being conducted on the market as part of the company’s strategy to reacquire its shares.

For further insights into AU:HCW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.