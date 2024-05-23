News & Insights

HealthCo Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 23, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT (AU:HCW) has released an update.

HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 116,000 ordinary units on the previous day, adding to the 1,920,000 securities already bought back. The buy-back is being conducted on the market as part of the company’s strategy to reacquire its shares.

