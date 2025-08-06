Healthcare: Winning Sector ETF Amid Soft U.S. July Jobs Report

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by just 73,000 in July 2025, falling well short of the expected 110,000. Job growth in the prior months was revised downward—June's figure was cut from 147,000 to just 14,000, and May's total was reduced by 125,000. Combined, these revisions indicate that employment gains in May and June were overstated by 258,000 jobs, indicating a slowdown in the labor market than previously believed.

In July, job growth was mainly concentrated in the health care sector, which added 55,000 positions, thanks to gains in ambulatory health care services (34,000) and hospitals (16,000). Social assistance also contributed 18,000 new jobs.

However, employment in most other major sectors — including mining, construction, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, information, financial activities, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality — remained largely unchanged.

Sector in Focus

Healthcare

Healthcare added 55,000 jobs in July, above the average monthly gain of 42,000 over the prior 12 months. Over the month, job gains occurred in ambulatory health care services (+34,000) and hospitals (+16,000). Also in June, the healthcare sector stood strong in job creation.

ETFs in Focus

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF XLV can be played to tap the moderate momentum, although Trump’s tax bill may lead millions of Americans to lose healthcare coverage. The fund has 30% exposure to the pharma industry, followed by 22.32% exposure to the healthcare providers & services industry, about 22% focus on Health Care Equipment & Supplies, 17.1% focus on the biotech sector and 8.7% focus on the life sciences tools & services. The fund sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF IHF concentrates on companies in the healthcare provider and services sector. It measures the performance of the healthcare providers sub-sector of the U.S. equity market. It includes health maintenance organizations, hospitals, clinics, dentists, opticians, nursing homes, rehabilitation & retirement centers. The fund charges 40 bps in fees. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Vanguard Health Care ETF VHT tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index made up of stocks of U.S. companies in the healthcare sector. The fund charges 9 bps in fees and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks in Focus

HCA Healthcare HCA, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), deserves a mention. It is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.02%, on average.

Welltower WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that is engaged in investments with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.22%, on average. The stock has a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks Rank #3 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI is a self-administered REIT, investing in income-producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.07%, on average.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF): ETF Research Reports

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.