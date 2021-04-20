Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.'s (NYSE:HTA) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Healthcare Trust of America's (NYSE:HTA) stock is up by 2.8% over the past week. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Healthcare Trust of America's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Healthcare Trust of America is:

1.7% = US$54m ÷ US$3.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.02.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Healthcare Trust of America's Earnings Growth And 1.7% ROE

As you can see, Healthcare Trust of America's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.0%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, the moderate 11% net income growth seen by Healthcare Trust of America over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Healthcare Trust of America's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:HTA Past Earnings Growth April 20th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is HTA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HTA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Healthcare Trust of America Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Healthcare Trust of America has a high three-year median payout ratio of 79%. This means that it has only 21% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Besides, Healthcare Trust of America has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 71%. Still, forecasts suggest that Healthcare Trust of America's future ROE will rise to 3.3% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Healthcare Trust of America has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.