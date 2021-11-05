Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.'s (NYSE:HTA) Has Been On A Rise But Financial Prospects Look Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last three months. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Healthcare Trust of America's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Healthcare Trust of America is:

2.6% = US$83m ÷ US$3.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Healthcare Trust of America's Earnings Growth And 2.6% ROE

It is quite clear that Healthcare Trust of America's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.9%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, the disappointing ROE therefore provides a background to Healthcare Trust of America's very little net income growth of 3.5% over the past five years.

We then compared Healthcare Trust of America's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.3% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:HTA Past Earnings Growth November 5th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is HTA fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Healthcare Trust of America Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Healthcare Trust of America has a very high three-year median payout ratio of79%, implying that it retains only 21% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. So this probably explains the low earnings growth seen by the company.

In addition, Healthcare Trust of America has been paying dividends over a period of nine years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 72%. Regardless, the future ROE for Healthcare Trust of America is predicted to rise to 3.8% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, Healthcare Trust of America's performance is quite a big let-down. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

