Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) insiders sold US$904k worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 5.4%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$904k worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Healthcare Trust of America

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Asset Management, Amanda Houghton, for US$904k worth of shares, at about US$27.80 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$31.28. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 26% of Amanda Houghton's holding. Amanda Houghton was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HTA Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

I will like Healthcare Trust of America better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Healthcare Trust of America

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Healthcare Trust of America insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Healthcare Trust of America Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Healthcare Trust of America insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Healthcare Trust of America insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Healthcare Trust of America. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Healthcare Trust of America (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course Healthcare Trust of America may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.