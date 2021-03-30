Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.2, the dividend yield is 4.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTA was $28.2, representing a -4.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.47 and a 30.86% increase over the 52 week low of $21.55.

HTA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). HTA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports HTA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.26%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

