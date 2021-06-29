Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.49, the dividend yield is 4.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTA was $27.49, representing a -7.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.70 and a 17.53% increase over the 52 week low of $23.39.

HTA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). HTA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26. Zacks Investment Research reports HTA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.02%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

