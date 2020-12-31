Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTA was $27.17, representing a -20.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.22 and a 31.83% increase over the 52 week low of $20.61.

HTA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). HTA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports HTA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.7%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

