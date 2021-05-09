Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.7% to US$28.29 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$191m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Healthcare Trust of America surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.10 per share, a notable 20% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Healthcare Trust of America after the latest results. NYSE:HTA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Healthcare Trust of America from eight analysts is for revenues of US$765.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 3.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 38% to US$0.36. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$769.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.37 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$30.54, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Healthcare Trust of America, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$33.00 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Healthcare Trust of America is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Healthcare Trust of America's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 12% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Healthcare Trust of America.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Healthcare Trust of America. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$30.54, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Healthcare Trust of America analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Healthcare Trust of America (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

