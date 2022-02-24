Healthcare Trust of America in late talks to combine with Healthcare Realty Trust- WSJ

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Healthcare Trust of America Inc HTA.N, which invests in real estate primarily consisting of medical office buildings, is in late talks to combine with rival Healthcare Realty Trust Inc HR.N in a deal that could create a company worth more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

A cash-and-stock deal could be finalized by early next week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3BOu9tz)

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management in October had urged Healthcare Trust of America to launch a strategic review and explore a sale of the real estate investment trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a market capitalisation of $4.56 billion, while Healthcare Trust of America is valued at $6.56 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

