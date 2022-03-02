Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.86, changing hands as high as $30.96 per share. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.11 per share, with $34.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.02.

