Healthcare Trust Of America Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HTA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.59, changing hands as low as $27.76 per share. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.41 per share, with $34.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.