Healthcare Trust (HTIA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: HTIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.93, changing hands as high as $25.70 per share. Healthcare Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTIA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.50 per share, with $27.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.