Healthcare Trust Highlights Portfolio and Discusses Quarterly Results

Healthcare Trust (HLTC) has provided an announcement.

Healthcare Trust, Inc. has shared a portfolio and financial highlights presentation intended for current investors and their advisors through various meetings and webinars, with materials available on their website. Additionally, the company held a conference call to discuss its quarterly results ending March 31, 2024. They caution that certain statements may be forward-looking and subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical instability and market conditions affecting future acquisitions.

See more insights into HLTC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.