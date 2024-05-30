News & Insights

Healthcare Trust Highlights Portfolio and Discusses Quarterly Results

May 30, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Healthcare Trust (HLTC) has provided an announcement.

Healthcare Trust, Inc. has shared a portfolio and financial highlights presentation intended for current investors and their advisors through various meetings and webinars, with materials available on their website. Additionally, the company held a conference call to discuss its quarterly results ending March 31, 2024. They caution that certain statements may be forward-looking and subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical instability and market conditions affecting future acquisitions.

