Healthcare Triangle Stock Jumps On QuantumNexis-TNG Partnership

(RTTNews) - Shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) are up over 60% in overnight trading on news of the company's subsidiary, QuantumNexis Malaysia Sdn Bhd, entering into a landmark partnership with TNG Digital, Malaysia's leading digital financial services and lifestyle platform.

The collaboration aims to embed clinically validated digital mental health solutions directly into the daily lives of over 25 million Malaysians.

Mental health accessibility has long been a challenge in Southeast Asia, where stigma and limited resources often prevent individuals from seeking timely support. By integrating QuantumNexis's platform, Ziloy, into the widely adopted TNG eWallet, this initiative promises seamless access to mental wellbeing tools, assessment, and licensed professionals-all within a familiar digital ecosystem.

Strategic Highlights:

•Population-scale reach: Over 25 million Malaysians will gain access to digital mental health services.

•Frictionless integration: Users can discover wellbeing resources, log in with single sign-on, and make secure payments via TNG eWallet.

•Clinically validated support: QuantumNexis offers structured assessments, evidence-based wellness tools, and multilingual, culturally sensitive care.

•Marketing positioning: The partnership extends TNG Digital's ecosystem beyond financial and lifestyle services into preventive health and emotional wellbeing.

Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman of QuantumNexis, emphasized the broader vision: "By integrating QuantumNexis's platform into Malaysia's leading digital ecosystem, we are enabling accessible, clinically validated support for millions. We look forward to setting a new standard for population health across Southeast Asia."

With Malaysia's high digital adoption and strong eWallet penetration, the partnership is expected to serve as a blueprint for scaling digital mental health across the region.

The company effected a 1-for-249 reverse stock split on January 8, 2026.

HCTI closed Wednesday's session at $5.81, down 1.02%. In overnight trading Wednesday, the stock is up 60.89% at $9.46.

