Healthcare Triangle Signs Agreement To Acquire Teyame AI's CX Platforms

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI), a digital transformation solutions provider for healthcare and life sciences, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AI-powered customer experience assets from Teyame AI LLC, a move expected to significantly expand its SaaS footprint across Europe and Latin America.

The transaction includes the planned acquisition of Teyame 360 SL and Datono Mediacion SL, two Spain-based companies specializing in omnichannel, AI-driven customer engagement solutions. The deal positions HCTI to broaden its capabilities beyond healthcare IT and accelerate its evolution into a global digital innovation platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, the proposed transaction carries up to approximately $50 million in total consideration, comprising cash, common stock, non-voting convertible preferred stock, and contingent earnout-based equity.

The companies expect to close the deal on January 29, 2026, pending shareholder approval and customary closing conditions. The agreement will be deemed effective as of January 1, 2026.

Based on financial information provided by Teyame, the acquired assets generated approximately $32 million in incremental annual revenue and $3.6 million in incremental EBITDA for fiscal year 2025. HCTI stated that the acquisition is projected to contribute $38 million in incremental next-twelve-month (NTM) revenue and $5 million in incremental NTM EBITDA, marking a meaningful boost to the company's financial profile.

The integration of Teyame's AI-powered engagement platforms with HCTI's healthcare technologies is expected to support the development of a next-generation intelligent ecosystem for patients, providers, and enterprise clients.

The company recently implemented a reverse stock split 1:249 on January 8, 2026.

HCTI is currently trading at $0.45, up 13.09%.

