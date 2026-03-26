Healthcare Triangle Launches Agentic AI Platform For Healthcare Services, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) has rolled out a new Agentic AI system on Teyame.AI's Customer Engagement Platform, aiming to bring human like and intelligent workflows to healthcare and life-sciences organizations.

Agentic AI- a fast-growing segment of artificial intelligence- is projected to expand from $7.5 billion in 2025 to $199.05 billion in 2034, a 45% CAGR, according to Precedence Research. Healthcare Triangle said it intends to be a major participant in this growth as enterprises increasingly adopt autonomous, multi-agent AI systems.

The company is expanding Teyame's existing success in the Spanish market by deploying the enhanced platform across the United States and Latin America. The upgraded system integrates omnichannel automation with HCTI's deep healthcare technology expertise to create a scalable, multilingual engagement ecosystem.

New Agentic AI Capabilities

The platform introduces several next-generation features designed to automate complex, human-like interactions, including:

- Human-like voice responses with dialect aware intelligence

- Automated outbound call agents with built in security and regulatory compliance.

- Real time lead scoring, qualification, and instant routing

- Deep personalization at scale to increase conversions and reduce cost

- Next best action models for higher resolution accuracy

- Seamless cross channel handoffs that preserve full conversational context

These capabilities are intended to help organizations improve customer satisfaction while reducing manual workloads.

David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer of HCTI, said he is "excited that HCTI is at the cutting edge of Agentic.AI integration" and highlighted the company's plans to expand the technology across multiple languages and new geographies.

Part of a Broader Global Strategy

Healthcare Triangle noted that the Agentic AI expansion supports its larger strategic goals, which include:

-Advancing AI driven healthcare innovation

-Scaling global SaaS platforms for patient engagement and care management

-Expanding into high growth international markets

-Extending its digital first healthcare solutions beyond healthcare into Payors and Financial services sector.

The company recently implemented 1-for-60 reverse stock split on February 9, 2026.

HCTI closed Wednesday's trading at $2.92, up 11.45%. During the overnight trading session, the stock rose further to $3.78, up 29.45%.

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