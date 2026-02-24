Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) Price Target Increased by 5,900.00% to 306.00

The average one-year price target for Healthcare Triangle (NasdaqCM:HCTI) has been revised to $306.00 / share. This is an increase of 5,900.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5,614.29% from the latest reported closing price of $5.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Triangle. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCTI is 0.00%, an increase of 3,873.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.40% to 229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 54K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 23.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCTI by 69.58% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 27K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Scientech Research holds 10K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 10K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 98.65%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

