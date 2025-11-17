Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) Price Target Increased by 233.33% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Healthcare Triangle (NasdaqCM:HCTI) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 233.33% from the prior estimate of $1.53 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 144.02% from the latest reported closing price of $2.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Triangle. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 48.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCTI is 0.00%, an increase of 95.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.65% to 210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 41K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 39.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCTI by 96.85% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 14K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 34.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCTI by 98.65% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 10K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

