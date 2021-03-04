G Medical Innovations Holdings, which provides app-connected medical devices for monitoring vital signs, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $22 million in an initial public offering. The company was previously listed on the ASX (GMV) but voluntarily delisted from the exchange this past October. This is G Medical Innovations' third US IPO attempt, having previously filed in October 2020, withdrawing the following November, and May 2019, withdrawing the following August.



G Medical Innovations is an early commercial stage healthcare company developing mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions and monitoring service platforms. Its current product offerings include Prizma medical device, a clinical grade device used to transform smartphones into medical monitoring devices, and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days. The company is also developing a Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System.



The Rehovot, Israel-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $5 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GMVD. G Medical Innovations Holdings filed confidentially on January 13, 2021. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Healthcare technology maker G Medical Innovations refiles for a $22 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.