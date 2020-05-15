Healthcare Tech & Robotics ETFs in Focus amid COVID-19 Crisis

(1:30) - Quidel’s Work With Covid-19 Testing

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Nina Deka, senior analyst at ROBO Global, a research company focused on robotics, artificial intelligence, and healthcare technology.

COVID-19 has become the biggest priority for healthcare companies around the world. While some parts of the economy have started reopening, any plans to reopen the economy on a large scale would greatly depend on a robust testing and tracing system. Earlier this week, FDA granted emergency-use authorization to Quidel QDEL for the first antigen test for the coronavirus. This new test is believed to be faster and cheaper than other tests being used currently.

An Abbott Laboratories’ ABT test that provides results in 15 minutes could also be a game changer but a new study from New York University indicated that this test could be missing almost half of positive cases, Abbott has disputed the findings.

Our lives can return to normal only after we have an effective vaccine for this virus. Many healthcare giants including J&J JNJ and Pfizer PFE are working on vaccines. FDA recently granted fast track status for Moderna's MRNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

Some of the existing drugs are being examined whether they can be repurposed to battle this virus. Regeneron REGN has started clinical trials of its rheumatoid arthritis drug for treating this disease. The company is also working on antibody treatments for the disease.

The pandemic will forever transform how we live. Many patients would want to avoid doctor’s offices for routine care. We may see greater adoption of telemedicine in the post pandemic world. Teladoc TDOC and Ping An Healthcare are among the leaders in the space.

We may also see precision care tailored to each individual’s genetic code and use of data analytics and artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Robo Global created the index for the Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF HTEC, which provides exposure to global companies leading the healthcare technology revolution. Its holdings include Quidel, Moderna, Regeneron, Teladoc and Ping An.

Over the past few years, we had seen a move towards automation in a range of jobs, as companies looked to cut costs and improve efficiency. This trend may accelerate in the post-pandemic world as they will focus on minimizing close human contact and enforcing social distancing.

Which industries will see fastest automation? The first ever robotics ETF listed in the US--the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF ROBO has iRobot Corporation IRBT and Nvidia NVDA among the top holdings. Tune into the podcast to learn more.

