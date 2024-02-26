Healthcare tech Agiliti to be taken private for $1.35 bln

Adds details throughout, shares in paragraph 3

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Healthcare technology firm Agiliti AGTI.N said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by THL Partners for $1.35 billion.

A unit of THL will pay $10 in cash for each share of Agiliti, representing a premium of 31% to the stock's last close.

Agiliti's shares rose 29% in premarket trading.

The deal, which values Agiliti at $2.5 billion, is expected to close in the first half, the company said.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

