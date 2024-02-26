News & Insights

Oil

Healthcare tech Agiliti to be taken private for $1.35 bln

February 26, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout, shares in paragraph 3

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Healthcare technology firm Agiliti AGTI.N said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by THL Partners for $1.35 billion.

A unit of THL will pay $10 in cash for each share of Agiliti, representing a premium of 31% to the stock's last close.

Agiliti's shares rose 29% in premarket trading.

The deal, which values Agiliti at $2.5 billion, is expected to close in the first half, the company said.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.