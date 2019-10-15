Healthcare Stocks That Plunged To New Lows(KLDO,COCP,ASRT...)

(RTTNews) - The following are the healthcare stocks that hit a new 52-week low on Monday.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (KLDO) hit a new low of $5.44 in intraday trading on Monday, before closing at $5.58. The stock is down 61% since its IPO in February 2019.

Kaleido develops various microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT) for the treatment of hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood. The company's hyperammonemia programs are focused on two specific diseases, urea cycle disorders (UCD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

Kaleido BioSciences's lead candidate KB195 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD) is in phase II study.

A non-IND clinical study of KB109 in patients colonized with multi-drug resistant pathogens is underway.

The other investigational drugs include KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, which is under a non-IND human clinical in patients with cirrhosis, and KB109 for the treatment of infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria in high-risk patients.

Data from non-IND clinical study of KB174 in patients with cirrhosis is expected in Q4 2019.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) dropped to a new low of $1.15 in intraday trading on Monday, before closing at $1.22. The stock has lost 66% year-to-date.

The company is developing various antiviral therapeutic treatments for different viral diseases including hepatitis C, influenza and norovirus.

The lead product in the pipeline is CC-31244.

A phase IIa study of CC-31244 for the treatment of hepatitis C as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 4 to 6 weeks is ongoing in Hong Kong SAR, China. Interim safety results for the Hong Kong Phase 2a study are expected in Q4 2019, with top-line results anticipated in Q1 2020.

Preclinical IND-enabling studies of CC-42344, the company's molecule for the treatment of influenza A, are underway. The preclinical IND-enabling studies are expected to be completed in Q1 2020.

In January this year, the company said, it has signed an agreement with Merck to develop certain proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents of the company, for which it was paid $4 million upfront and is eligible to receive payments in different stages of development and sales with the potential to earn up to $156 million.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (ASRT) hit a new low of $1.01 in intraday trading on Monday, before closing at $1.05. The stock has dropped nearly 71% year-to-date.

The company, formerly known as Depomed Inc., currently markets three FDA-approved products, and its core areas of focus include neurology, orphan, and specialty medicines.

The company's New Drug Application for injectable formulation of long-acting Cosyntropin depot is under FDA review, with a decision expected on October 19, 2019. The product for which approval is sought is proposed as a diagnostic drug in the screening of patients presumed to have adrenocortical insufficiency.

If everything goes well, the company plans to launch the drug by early 2020.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (VLRX) plunged to a new low of $1.10 in intraday trading on Monday, before closing at $1.27. The stock is down almost 80% year-to-date.

The company markets V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device that uses the company's flagship h-Patch technology, for basal-bolus therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes. V-Go won 510(k) clearance from the FDA in 2010 and CE Mark approval in the European Union in 2011.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, the company reported revenue of $7.5 million, up 16% over the second quarter of 2018. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results in the second week of November.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) hit a new low of $0.42 in intraday trading on Monday, before closing at $0.46. The stock is down nearly 62% year-to-date.

The company's lead product candidate is MS1819-SD, a recombinant enzyme that is derived from the Yarrowia lipolytica lipase. Yarrowia lipolytica is a nonpathogenic yeast.

A phase II study of MS1819-SD in cystic fibrosis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, dubbed OPTION, was successfully completed last month.

