Healthcare Stocks That Plunged To New Lows(CTXR,AUPH,AAC...)

(RTTNews) - The following are the healthcare stocks that hit a new 52-week low on Thursday.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) hit a new low of $0.42 in intraday trading on Thursday, before closing at $0.48. The stock has lost nearly 53% year-to-date.

The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) which is under Phase III study.

On October 7, Citius said, the trial has reached its data cutoff for the most recent patient treated and completing 8 weeks of observation. The company is preparing the submission to the independent Drug Monitoring Committee ("DMC") for review and evaluation.

Also in the pipeline is Halo-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine, proposed for the treatment of hemorrhoids, under phase II development

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) plunged to a new low of $3.52 in intraday trading on Thursday, before closing at $4.20. The stock is down 38% year-to-date.

The company's lead drug candidate Voclosporin is being investigated for different indications. Voclosporin for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis (LN), dubbed AURORA is under phase III study.

The results of the study are anticipated in late 2019. If everything goes well, the company anticipates filing NDA in the first half of next year and the commercial launch of voclosporin is projected in early 2021.

Voclosporin for the treatment of Dry Eye Syndrome(DES) dubbed AUDREY is under Phase 2/3 study and is expected to enroll the first patient in the fourth quarter of 2019.

AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) dropped to a new low of $0.38 in intraday trading on Thursday, before closing at $0.40. The stock lost 71% year-to-date.

AAC Holdings provides treatment to substance abuse issues and co-occurring mental health disorders.

The company had revenue of $62.7 million in the second quarter, which was 13% higher than the previous quarter. The number of inpatients increased 38% at June 2019 compared with December 2018. The Initiatives taken to enhance marketing and sales have started showing positive results, the company said.

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) hit a new low of $0.43 in intraday trading on Thursday, before closing at $0.48. The stock has lost nearly 56% year-to-date.

The company's lead product candidate is Oncoprex. A phase I/II clinical trial evaluating Oncoprex in combination with Roche's Tarceva for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer is underway.

In September, the company said that an independent research, that published in Nature, showed that TUSC2, a tumor suppressor gene and the active agent in Genprex's Oncoprex immunogene therapy, prevented tumor growth in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The company is slated to make a presentation at the inaugural MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference in Austin, Texas on October 15, 2019.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) hit a new low of $0.50 in intraday trading on Thursday, before closing at $0.54. The stock has lost 76% year-to-date.

The company has one approved product - Symjepi (epinephrine) - a non-selective alpha and betaadrenergic receptor agonist in a single-dose, pre-filled syringe for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I) including anaphylaxis.

The most advanced product candidate in the pipeline is ZIMHI (naloxone) Injection for the reversal of opioid overdose. The FDA decision on this product is expected on October 31, 2019.

