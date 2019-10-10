Healthcare Stocks That Plunged To New Lows(AEZS,SRNE,TROV...)

(RTTNews) - The following are the healthcare stocks that hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) hit a new low of $0.81 in intraday trading on Wednesday, before closing at $0.90. The stock has lost nearly 70% of its value year-to-date.

The company has one marketed product, Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD), which was approved by the FDA in December 2017.

Novo Nordisk has the rights to Macrilen in the United States and Canada.

In the first six months of 2019, the company had $231,000 revenue from Macrilen. The company said it is working on to address the disappointing U.S commercial execution with Novo Nordisk.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) plunged to a new low of $1.49 in intraday trading on Wednesday, before closing at $1.62. The stock is down 33% year-to-date.

The Company has a commercial and late-stage non-opioid pain analgesics portfolio.

Sorrento has a couple of catalysts to watch out for:

Phase 1 data read-out from the anti-CD3 CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma is expected in Q4 2019/Q1 2020.

SP-102 pivotal Phase 3 trial read-out targeted for 1H 2020

Pivotal trials for Resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid pain management small molecule, are expected to begin next year.

TrovaGene, Inc. (TROV) sank to a new low of $1.08 in intraday trading on Wednesday, before closing at $1.13. The stock is down 64% year-to-date.

Phase 1b study of Onvansertib in combination with either low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) or decitabine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) was successfully completed in September. Patient enrollment for phase II study has been started.

Phase 2 study of Onvansertib in combination with Zytiga (abiraterone acetate)/prednisone for the treatment of metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) is ongoing. Initial trial data presented in August were promising.

Phase 1b/2 study of Onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI + Avastin for second-line treatment of metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) with a KRAS mutation is underway. Onvansertib in combination with paclitaxel is being evaluated in preclinical studies for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). On October 2, the company said the studies showed significant tumor regression in TNBC patients.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) dived to a new low of $5.10 in intraday trading on Wednesday, before closing at $5.26. The stock is down over 60% since its IPO.

The company's lead drug candidate is Losmapimod, which is under a phase IIb trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a genetic muscle degenerating disorder.

Also in the pipeline is FTX-6058 for the treatment of sickle cell disease in preclinical studies. The company plans to submit IND in mid-2020. Sickle cell disease is a group of disorders that affects hemoglobin in the blood. FTX-6058 is also being evaluated for the treatment of ß-Thalassemia, a group of inherited blood disorders, with IND submission planned in mid-2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.